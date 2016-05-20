Liverpool and Sevilla hit with UEFA charges

UEFA has charged both Liverpool and Sevilla after crowd trouble marred the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Scuffles broke out between supporters prior to the match in Basle, which the Spanish side won 3-1 to make it three successive Europa League titles.

Liverpool have been charged with crowd disturbances and setting off fireworks, while Sevilla have also had disciplinary proceedings opened for crowd disturbances as well as the throwing of objects.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will handle the case on July 21, after the conclusion of Euro 2016.

The announcement continues a poor disciplinary record for Liverpool in this year's Europa League.

The Premier League side were charged by UEFA with offences committed by their supporters in the quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund after Reds fans set off fireworks in both legs.

Liverpool were also hit with five charges – including for illicit chants from supporters - after their last-16 tie with Manchester United, while defender Mamadou Sakho was suspended for failing a doping test after the second leg.

UEFA are yet to announce final verdicts for any of those charges against Liverpool.