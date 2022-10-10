Could Trent Alexander-Arnold be out of the World Cup? Liverpool suffer new injuries in Arsenal defeat

The debate about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England prospects has taken a fresh turn following his injury in yesterday’s defeat to Arsenal.

Despite being selected in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League double-header against Italy (opens in new tab) and Germany (opens in new tab), he remained on the bench for both games. With England struggling for a creative spark as their winless run extended to six matches, many supporters have clamoured for Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion.

But competition on the right side of defence remains fierce, with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James also fighting for game time.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold twisted his ankle – and now could face a race to be fit for the World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold’s hopes of forcing Southgate’s hand have now been hit by a twisted ankle, which compounded another disappointing day for Liverpool.

Looking to build on their 2-0 win over Rangers last time out, they instead lost 3-2 away to Arsenal, the Premier League’s early pacesetters. The Reds have struggled for consistency so far this season, taking just 10 points from their first eight games. Now, it seems they will be without Trent this week as they play another Champions League fixture in a congested fixture.

Often, players only miss a week to 10 days (opens in new tab) after an ankle sprain – but depending on the severity or if a muscle or tendon has been damaged, this can be longer. Liverpool's No.6 may have exacerbated his injury by playing on against Arsenal, so Reds fans and England fans alike will be hoping Alexander-Arnold recovers.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already conceded that they’re out of the title race and had disappointing news on the injuries suffered by Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, claiming that the injury must have been serious enough to take off the right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been criticised this season – but is still a loss for Liverpool (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

“Lucho we had to change before [half-time]. [It's] something with the knee, not good,” he told Liverpool’s official website (opens in new tab).

“He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent and then on top of that Trent is bad as well with the ankle.

“[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.”

Alexander-Arnold went down midway through the first half after rolling his ankle in a challenge with Gabriel Martinelli. He attempted to carry on but had to be substituted at the break, with Joe Gomez taking his place for the second half.

Although Alexander-Arnold had more than a month to recover in time for the World Cup, his hopes of selection won’t be helped by an untimely injury.