'He was like a God. But I was disappointed: he was the Jose Mourinho before Mourinho, everywhere he went he won and got the job done' Liverpool star Jamie Carragher opens up on the England manager who underwhelmed him

Jamie Carragher's status among Liverpool fans stands on par with the club's greatest-ever players thanks to his 17 years of service to the club.

A true one-club man, Carragher racked up over 700 appearances for the club after rising through the academy ranks, lifting the Champions League as part of his 11 major honours.

However, despite his iconic status at arguably the country's biggest club, Carragher frequently struggled to tie down a place in the national team set-up, often finding himself watching the likes of Sol Campbell, John Terry and Rio Ferdinand from the sidelines.

Carragher was a mainstay in the Liverpool side throughout his career (Image credit: Alamy)

38 international caps is undoubtedly nothing to frown at, although a player of Carragher's ability and status could understandably feel unlucky to not push the century mark like his Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

The defender missed the 2002 World Cup due to injury, although returned for both Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup in Germany before suffering a three-year absence from the squad. With Liverpool firmly on the decline as a club in 2010, slumping to seventh in the Premier League, Carragher earned himself a surprise recall to the national team for the 2010 World Cup under new manager Fabio Capello.

Speaking on SkyBet's speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher explained the circumstances surrounding his return.

“When [Fabio] Capello first came in, he was always constantly on to Stevie [Gerrard] because the number of centre-backs wasn’t sorted. Stevie was always raving about him. Some of the players just thought, “What the f*** is he doing here?”

Fabio Capello's England stint failed to live up to expectations (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Ledley King was in the tournament and someone else was injured on the last game of the weekend, so they asked me, but Liverpool hadn’t qualified for the Champions League. I just thought, ‘My age, would we get into the Champions League? F*** it, I’ll go play in the World Cup’. I did play a couple of games in the World Cup. For me, it wasn’t to go back and play for England. It was to go and play for Capello and the whole Milan thing.

"Capello for me was like a God. But I was disappointed because I was used to Rafa [Benitez’s] structure. He was the [Jose] Mourinho before Mourinho, wasn’t he? Everywhere he went he won and got the job done.”

