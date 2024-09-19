'He was like a God. But I was disappointed: he was the Jose Mourinho before Mourinho, everywhere he went he won and got the job done' Liverpool star Jamie Carragher opens up on the England manager who underwhelmed him

By
published

The Liverpool hero received an unlikely call-up to the 2010 World Cup

Jamie Carragher looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Anfield on March 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Jamie Carragher featured for a struggling Liverpool side in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher's status among Liverpool fans stands on par with the club's greatest-ever players thanks to his 17 years of service to the club.

A true one-club man, Carragher racked up over 700 appearances for the club after rising through the academy ranks, lifting the Champions League as part of his 11 major honours.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.