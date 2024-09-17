Liverpool receives £30m windfall - thanks to Taylor Swift

Anfield is bigger than ever, and Liverpool are reaping the rewards of their expanded home. That's thanks in no small part to three appearances this summer by the world's biggest pop star.

Taylor Swift brought her epic Eras Tour to Merseyside in June, playing three sold-out shows at the Reds' 61,276-capacity home. But the Shake It Off singer wasn't the only music icon to grace the Anfield turf (well, a great big stage erected on top of it) this summer: pop rock legend P!nk performed two similarly huge gigs the very next week.

Swift and P!nk's Anfield appearances were just the latest in an impressive string of major concerts at the home of the five-time European champions. The Rolling Stones and Elton John, among others, have also played there since 2019.

Putting Anfield to use as a concert venue has paid huge dividends for the city of Liverpool. Such events over the last five years or so have generated £31.m for the local economy, according to a report by Turley economics.

The Reds' chief commercial officer, Ben Latty, has lauded the impact of these occasions. He told the Liverpool ECHO: "I actually think [it's] a responsibility...to try and bring these, 'Class A', should we say, acts to the city of Liverpool and continue to make Liverpool famous for what it is famous for, which is music and being sort of the centre of entertainment certainly in the UK, perhaps even in Europe.

"[This summer] was hugely successful. It's been something that's been a long time planning. These things don't happen overnight. It is sort of 12 months out when you start having conversations."

More than 150,000 people saw Taylor Swift across three nights at Anfield (Image credit: Alamy)

What next for Anfield the music arena, then? Acts don't come any bigger than Taylor Swift right now.

Well, there's already one notable name on the line-up for next summer: Dua Lipa, who headlined her first Glastonbury earlier this year. Personally, though, we're keeping our fingers crossed for local legends Atomic Kitten (of Mike Bassett and Southgate You're the One fame, of course).

