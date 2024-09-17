Liverpool receives £30m windfall - thanks to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made three appearances at Liverpool's Anfield this summer as part of her worldwide Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs at Anfield, Liverpool on the Eras Tour, June 2024
Anfield is bigger than ever, and Liverpool are reaping the rewards of their expanded home. That's thanks in no small part to three appearances this summer by the world's biggest pop star.

Taylor Swift brought her epic Eras Tour to Merseyside in June, playing three sold-out shows at the Reds' 61,276-capacity home. But the Shake It Off singer wasn't the only music icon to grace the Anfield turf (well, a great big stage erected on top of it) this summer: pop rock legend P!nk performed two similarly huge gigs the very next week.

Tom Hancock
