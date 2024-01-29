Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could return in coaching capacity this summer

It’s highly possible that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will return to the club in the summer in a coaching role following the shock announcement that Jurgen Klopp will step down at the end of the season.

Gerrard is currently the manager at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq and recently signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season. The 43-year-old spent more than 25 years at Liverpool, joining the academy at the age of nine and going on to make more than 500 appearances for the first team.

After retiring from football in November 2016, he was appointed the Liverpool youth coach and managed the Under-19s before taking over at Rangers. Gerrard led the Glasgow side to a first Scottish Premiership crown in a decade and ended Celtic’s bid for 10 titles in a row before joining Aston Villa in November 2021.

However, his time at Villa was marred by inconsistency and he was sacked less than a year after his arrival.

When news of Klopp’s impending departure emerged, Gerrard’s name was immediately among the contenders to take over at Anfield, and although Jacobs thinks it would be a “big leap” to fill the German’s shoes, he wouldn’t be surprised if there is a coaching position for him.

Speaking on January 26, transfer journalist Jacobs told FourFourTwo: “I think Liverpool's search will be thorough, then naturally, people will also put Steven Gerrard into the mix. I think Liverpool are aware that despite being a legend at the football club, his current CV, and the job that he's currently in would be a big leap to return.

“It wouldn't remotely surprise me if there's a role for Steven Gerrard on a coaching team at Liverpool.

“But I don't think we can term him a leading candidate for the role, even though he understands the club and its culture, simply because it would be deemed – comparative to others available in the market – a bit of a risk.”

