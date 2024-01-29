Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold tipped to LEAVE, following Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield this summer: report

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to seek pastures new this summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is already set to end his nine-year tenure as manager and one former midfielder has advised the England international to do the same.

Alexander-Arnold has spent all of his professional career on Merseyside so far but is set to be out of contract with his boyhood club come the summer of 2025.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could follow Klopp out of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old full-back has won almost everything at club level including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League under Klopp, having been nurtured into one of the best modern-day passres of the ball.

But former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes the defender is better suited to play his football elsewhere, with Klopp's time at the club coming to an end later this year.

“Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they had to entice players to come. We lost Jude Bellingham because of that scenario," began the now BEIN Sports pundit.

"Van Dijk signed for us when everyone else wanted him, puts it down to Klopp.

Klopp is credited as the driving force behind Van Dijk joining the Reds (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The other thing when we talk about recruitment is players staying at the club. We know Mo Salah’s on the brink of possibly leaving at the end of the season. We don’t know how that’s going to play out.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, their contracts are up in 18 months. I said yesterday that if Jurgen Klopp’s there, they don’t leave. They sign new deals, they continue the journey and the fairytale.

“With a new manager, results might go the other way. We might have two managers [after Klopp] when the contract negotiations start. The team might be in decline or they might want a different challenge, so they will leave. All that is uncertainty.”

Trent is not the only player to have his deal yet to be extended on Merseyside, with fellow big hitters Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract come the summer of 2025.

More Liverpool stories

'Benitez out!' – Rafa responds as Celta Vigo fans call for former Liverpool boss's sacking

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp given rousing reception by fans after announcing summer exit

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United must 'look at themselves' as Jurgen Klopp quits Liverpool