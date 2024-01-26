'I'm running out of energy': Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to step down

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will step down at the end of the 2023/24 season, stating that he is "running out of energy".

Though Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, the German boss admitted that he is content in his decision during an announcement video posted by the club on social media.

"I will leave the club at the end of the season," Klopp said. "I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it, or at least try to explain it.

Klopp lifted the 2019/20 Premier League title (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I love absolutely everything about this club. I love everything about this city. I love everything about our supporters. I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything. That I still take this decision shows you that I'm convinced it's the one I have to take.

"It is that I am - how can I say this? Running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I think I've known it already for longer that I will have to announce this at one point. I'm absolutely fine now, but I also know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Klopp continued, sending a heartfelt message to the Liverpool fans who have supported him across his Anfield tenure.

Klopp admitted that he is "running out of energy" (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"And, after all the years we had together and all the time we spent together, and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you, and the least thing I owe you is the truth. And that's the truth."

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, taking over from the departing Brendan Rodgers. In the preceding years, Liverpool have won a Premier League title, Champions League, an FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and reached numerous other finals.

