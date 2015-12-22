Liverpool must fight for trophies - Coutinho

Liverpool have an excellent opportunity to end their wait for silverware this season, according to Philippe Coutinho.

The five-time European champions have not won a trophy since claiming the League Cup in 2012 after a penalty shootout against Cardiff City.

Jurgen Klopp's side are into the knockout phase of the Europa League, have reached the last four of the League Cup and face League Two Exeter City in the FA Cup third round.

And Coutinho, who has been in fine form during the first half of the season, wants to cap his progress at Anfield with a first winners' medal.

"We're in a very good position. It's the goal of everyone involved, we're all focused on fighting for the trophies and I think we have a great chance in the competitions we're in this year," he told the club's official website.

"We're going to fight for that and I hope we win a trophy this year.

"[I've had] three wonderful years. As I've said, in the beginning I was given a very warm welcome, from the fans, the team, everyone who works here at the club.

"So I'm very grateful to the club, and now I hope to be able to help the team win trophies, it’s very important to keep battling.

"We learn little by little. When you arrive here, the football is very different, the style of play, it's more intense, you use your body more, it's faster.

"These things I think I've improved on since I arrived, as I came from a different style of football, and I hope I can continue to improve."