Liverpool stopped playing football in Bournemouth collapse - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds handed Bournemouth their dramatic 4-3 win on Sunday because they stopped playing football.

The visitors were 2-0 up at half-time at the Vitality Stadium through goals from Sadio Mane and Divock Origi, and Emre Can appeared to make the win safe in the second period when he struck a fine third shortly after Callum Wilson's penalty.

But Bournemouth produced a stunning comeback, with Ryan Fraser and Steve Cook scoring twice in two minutes before Nathan Ake bundled home the winner in the third minute of injury time after Loris Karius had fumbled the ball.

Klopp praised the home side for their spirited performance but urged his players to learn from their mistakes as Liverpool saw a 15-game unbeaten run come to an end.

"First of all I have to say a deserved win for Bournemouth," he told Sky Sports. "A big fight from them. We gave the game away at a decisive point. We opened the door and they ran through and scored some wonderful goals. So that's the deserved result.

"We gave the game away because we didn't play football anymore. If we learn, it's okay. At 2-0 or 3-1 the game is not decided but the way we played after, we gave it away. We gave Bournemouth the ball. These things happen."

The defeat leaves Liverpool four points adrift of leaders Chelsea in the Premier League, but Klopp insists that it is still too early for any result to be decisive.

"It doesn't feel too good right now but sometimes we need it," he added. "Of course this can help us. No road is without rocks and stones.

"It's three points, no more. These things happen. You cannot be champions in December, relegated, promoted or whatever. The base is pretty good but we need to use our quality more."