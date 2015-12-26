Liverpool were never under pressure - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool never looked likely to surrender their lead in the 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City at Anfield.

The home side dominated the opening stages but it was not until the 63rd minute that they finally broke the deadlock, with Christian Benteke slotting home Roberto Firmino's cross.

Klopp was delighted to see an end to Liverpool's four-game run without a victory in all competitions and felt his side handled the opposition and blustery conditions very well.

"After four games with no result, that was very important today," he said.

"Everybody knows of the quality of Leicester and what we had to do today was play simple football.

"We made the goal, brilliant situation where the boys showed their quality in small situations. We were never really under pressure."

Benteke - who came off the bench for the injured Divock Origi - missed a glorious chance for a second in the closing moments as he failed to convert from close range with Kasper Schmeichel out of his goal, but Klopp was nonetheless thrilled with his impact.

"The first half was really good and then we had to change. Christian Benteke was not warm, it's not easy to come into the game," he said.

"We had one of the biggest chances ever late on, six versus one I think and no goalkeeper and then the ball was in our box."

Klopp confirmed Origi has picked up a hamstring problem, adding: "Hamstring is the s*** word for me this year."