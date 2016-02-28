Liverpool will stand up again after cup final loss, vows Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left to lament Manchester City's goal in the League Cup final on Sunday, but urged his players to "stand up" again over the rest of the season.

Klopp was denied a first trophy since taking over at Anfield as Willy Caballero saved penalties from Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana before Yaya Toure struck the decisive spot-kick at Wembley.

Coutinho had cancelled out Fernandinho's opener, which squirmed under Simon Mignolet early in the second half, as Klopp was left to rue final heartbreak.

"I'm disappointed of course with how it ended, but I'm pleased with a lot of things I saw in the end," he told Sky Sports.

"It was an open first half then we conceded the goal, tried everything and scored our goal.

"They had a few counter-attacks, but you need a bit of luck. After the goal we were back in the game. It's unlucky, but it's one way to lose in a cup final. It doesn't really matter how [you lose].

"I don't think we, or Manchester City, played as well as they could. We should not concede this goal. From this angle, it should not be a goal, but we had our chances and we played well in a lot of moments.

"It doesn't matter what I say. It does not change the result. We all have to feel it now. You can fall, but you have to stand up. We have to carry on, we will carry on."

The two sides will meet again at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday.