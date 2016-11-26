Liverpool's Coutinho carried off on stretcher

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho could be facing a lengthy absence after being carried off on a stretcher against Sunderland on Saturday.

The Brazil international - who has been so influential in the Reds' impressive start to the Premier League season - sustained an injury to his right foot after half an hour, following a challenge with Black Cats midfielder Didier Ndong.

Having worked a yard of space inside the Sunderland penalty area, Coutinho and Ndong appeared to kick the ball at the same time with the Liverpool man collapsing in agony immediately.

After lengthy treatment, a stretcher was called and Coutinho left the field with his right foot in a brace.