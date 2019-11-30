Livingston fail to impress in draw with Hamilton

Livingston and Hamilton played out a goalless draw in a game of few chances in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Livingston created the best opportunities and will be disappointed not to win as they remain without a victory since they beat Celtic.

There has rightly been an air of positivity surrounding the Scottish game this week but this encounter was a bump back to reality.

The quality of football was poor, the pitch slippery after being watered before kick-off and despite the freezing conditions, an attendance of 1,076 is concerning for a top-flight match.

Hamilton were impressive in defeat to Rangers last weekend and manager Brian Rice was boosted by the return of Sam Stubbs from suspension.

The Middlesborough loanee replaced talented youngster Jack Hamilton whose performances have drawn attention from English Premier League clubs.

After an uneventful opening, Steven Lawless almost fired the hosts ahead. Livingston’s top scorer weaved between a couple of challenges but his shot bounced harmlessly wide.

Lawless was at the heart of everything for Livingston and only some heroic defending from Accies prevented the hosts taking the lead after 13 minutes.

Lyndon Dykes capitalised on Stubbs’ slip and fed Steve Lawson who teed up Scott Pittman but his shot was blocked before Lawless had two further strikes blocked by brave Hamilton defenders.

Livi continued to dominate proceedings and went agonisingly close after 15 minutes. Lawson’s dangerous free-kick was met by Jon Guthrie but his header struck the bar before Luke Southwood managed to claw the ball off the line.

The home support were incensed as they were adamant that the ball had crossed the line but referee Willie Collum was unmoved despite having a good view of the incident.

Hamilton struggled to carry an attacking threat until the 40th minute when George Oakley, starting due to a hamstring injury to Steve Davies, fired a powerful half-volley into the side netting.

The game was devoid of quality albeit in difficult conditions but the hosts continued to look the most threatening after the break.

Following neat interplay down the left between Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Lawless, Robbie Crawford’s strike from the edge of the area deflected into the hands of a relieved Southwood.

Hamilton’s Lewis Smith went on a rampaging run after 73 minutes but he fired his effort narrowly over the bar from the edge of the area.