'Maybe the biggest transfer mistake in Liverpool history': Champions League winner urges club to cut losses on Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez on the sidelines at an empty Anfield in pre-season

Darwin Nunez has long been tipped with a move away from Liverpool this summer - and one club icon believes it would be for the best for the club to cut their losses now.

The Uruguayan international joined the Reds from Benfica in 2022 in a deal reportedly worth up to £85m, including add-ons - a club record fee for Liverpool at the time.

However, Nunez has found it difficult to live up the billing that naturally comes along with such a big price tag, scoring just 40 goals in 142 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Dietmar Hamann urges Liverpool to recoup as much money as possible on Darwin Nunez

That has led former Anfield favourite Dietmar Hamann to declare that the club would now be well-advised to try and find a lucrative transfer move away for Liverpool's second-most expensive signing ever.

Nunez has had to settle for playing largely from the bench for Arne Slot's Premier League-winning side this season, with Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota generally preferred as the starting centre-forward.

Darwin Nunez is being tipped to leave Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Betting Lounge, Hamann said: "Is Darwin Nunez the biggest transfer mistake in Liverpool’s history? Maybe, it’s just part of the game. When you bring players in, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.

"People probably thought, myself included, if you bring somebody in for £85million, it guarantees you goals, but looking back it wasn’t money well spent.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Now you need to see how much you recoup. Maybe one of the Saudi clubs comes and you get your money back.

Hamann does not think it's been all bad for Nunez or Liverpool, though.

Dietmar Hamann had plenty of good times at Liverpool, including winning the 2005 Champions League

Hamann added: "The other thing is, we shouldn't forget that he's been part of a title winning side. He played his part as much as everybody else.

"He was part of the team. He contributed maybe not as much as others, but sometimes it's easier to swallow when you bring a player in like him, when the team is still successful regardless.

"I think it's a very good sign for the state Liverpool is in at the moment to bring in a forward in for a lot of money and he doesn’t score many goals, but you’re still winning."