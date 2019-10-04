Livingston manager Gary Holt insists his side are well prepared for Celtic game

Gary Holt has urged Livingston to focus on their own game-plan as they bid to cause a massive upset against Celtic on Sunday.

The Lions go into the visit of the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders on the back of four successive defeats and are fully aware of the size of the task facing them against the reigning champions.

However, manager Holt is keen for his players not to get too hung up on the opposition, but to instead concentrate on what they have to do themselves to bring success.

He said: “We’ve had the debrief from last Saturday and looked at some things that we weren’t happy with, and then it’s been focused on Sunday’s game.

“It’s about painting pictures for them and showing them how, with our game-plan, we’re going to try to be successful in the game.

“Because if we focus solely on Celtic and what Celtic are good at and how good their players are, and how big their squad is, we’ll end up going round and round the houses.

“Yes, it’s important to show them certain traits they’ve got but it’s more important to think about how we’re going to play when we’ve got the ball.”