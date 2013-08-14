Llorente asks for patience

The 29-year-old striker switched to the Serie A champions in July, joining Antonio Conte's side on a free transfer after his seeing out his contract in Bilbao.

With Juventus having six different options up-front ahead of the new season, Llorente knows he will have to work hard to earn a place in the starting line-up in Turin.

However, the Spain international is confident will be able to lead their attack, but has asked for time to adapt to his new surroundings while insisting his new coach has been pleased with his progress so far.

"I still think joining Juventus was the right decision. I need a bit of time to adapt to my new surroundings but I have been received very well here," Llorente told Spanish radio station El Larguero.

"The coach has been using me as one of the two forwards in a 3-5-2 formation. I am doing things that I didn't used to do at Athletic, so I need to get used to my different role.

"I will need to improve my movement and the understanding with my teammates. It's not true that Conte has told me that he's not happy with me so far. He's said that he's pleased with my work up till date."

Llorente scored 79 goals in 226 league appearances for Bilbao before making his move to Turin.