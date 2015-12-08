Llorente – Juve win was like a cup final

Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente says his side treated their momentous 1-0 Champions League win over Juventus on Tuesday like a cup final.

The former Juve star sealed a decisive win for the hosts, denying his old employers top spot in Group D to hand Sevilla their second win of the campaign and the consolation of a place in the Europa League, a competition they have won for the last two seasons.

The Liga outfit came into the game knowing that only a win would give them a chance of extending their season in Europe, and Llorente was full of praise for his side's preparation, which was eventually rewarded with Manchester City's 4-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach which eliminated the Germans.

He told UEFA.com: "We knew that for us it was a cup final and we came out onto the pitch in a fantastic way."

Sevilla will begin their defence of the Europa League after Christmas, searching for an unprecedented third consecutive title, much to the excitement of the Spaniard, who seemed delighted to take the leading role in his team's win.

"We have shown the level of this side and we are happy to go into the Europa League," he continued.

"It's an important goal [scored] that helps us remain in Europe. We fought really hard."