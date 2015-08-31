Llorente laments Sevilla luck

Sevilla recruit Fernando Llorente lamented a losing return to La Liga, as his new club went down 3-0 to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Llorente completed a switch back to Spain from Juventus on Thursday, the former Athletic Bilbao striker starting in Sevilla's home opener, with the 2013-14 champions taking the points.

The 30-year-old, a prominent goal-scorer for Bilbao between 2004 and 2013, said Sevilla were unfortunate at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Slack defending led to Atletico's opener from Koke, before Gabi's second-half strike from distance deflected in off the back of Sevilla's Grzegorz Krychowiak.

"It was a very hard and tough game. Atletico are a very compact team that fights a lot, we have tried in the second half but we had no luck," Llorente told Canal+.

"They had the most [luck], the second goal was a blow with the deflection proving lucky. There is much work yet."

Llorente, though, revealed his delight to move back to La Liga, after struggling to have an effect at Juve last season when he scored seven goals in 31 outings.

"I am very happy to get to Seville and return to the Spanish league, let's see if I can give a lot of joy to this club," he said.