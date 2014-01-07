Lloris acknowledges he plays a 'risky game'

Lloris arrived at Tottenham from Lyon in 2012 and has become the club's first-choice goalkeeper despite a number of differences between the Premier League and Ligue 1.

The 27-year-old occasionally acts a sweeper for Tottenham, charging off his line to clear opposition attacks, in a reckless and sometimes kamikaze style.

Lloris says that is part of his game, though, and that he likes to boss his area of the pitch, despite the challenges he has faced since arriving in England.

"Let's say in England football is different than in France, notably in game speed," he told France Football.

"No one is giving up too. I discovered that coming here. In England there is a lot of contact in the box, a lot of quality crosses. A lot of presence too.

"Here, the keeper is less protected than in France or in European competitions. It is important to know to fight, notably on corners.

"I have always heard I am not strong enough, I didn't have the right body for that league. That is no trouble to me, as long as you know your body and your qualities and drawbacks.

"Since I have been in England I didn't rush into body-building. I have gone on working as I did in France, but adapting to the different approach of the keeper's position.

"I always had a risky game. I have always tried to control my box, and even a bit further away.

"I want to be the boss of the area. Then, sometimes you get success, sometimes not."