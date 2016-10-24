Lloris is Premier League's best goalkeeper - Dier

Forget David de Gea, Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois, Hugo Lloris is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, according to Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier.

After starring in Tottenham's title charge last season, club captain Lloris has been influential again this term, keeping his fourth league clean sheet of 2016-17 in Saturday's goalless draw at Bournemouth.

Tottenham, the only undefeated team remaining in England's top flight, boast the Premier League's best defensive record with just four goals conceded in nine matches thanks to Lloris as they mount another challenge after losing out to Leicester City in May.

And Dier heaped praise on the France international, saying: "For me he is the best keeper in the league.

"He is very under-rated. I don't know why that is, maybe it is because he is a very low-key guy. He is fantastic though. He is only interested in playing football.

"It is not just now. Last season he made fantastic saves as well. Now we are seeing it this season as well.

"He does everything. When you are playing against quick strikers, like Bournemouth have, he is not just good between the posts, he is also a sweeper keeper, coming out off his line.

"I don't think there is anyone as good as him, to be honest, but that is my opinion and football is a game of opinions."