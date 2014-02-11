Lloris rubbishes talk of Arsenal interest

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud was quoted on French television on Tuesday as saying that he and Laurent Koscielny had been trying to persuade their international team-mate Lloris to make a possible switch to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Lloris was quick to brush aside the reports, insisting he is focused on his job at Tottenham.

"Yes I heard about that," he told the club's official website.

"I think maybe some words were twisted, but it is embarrassing.

"I don't think that. I'm very focused on Spurs' ambition and I am very pleased to play for Spurs. I have too much respect for the club and the Spurs fans to think that kind of thing.

"Of course I know him (Giroud) very well because we are team-mates in the national team - the same with Laurent Koscielny - but I am a Spurs player and I'm very proud to play here."

Lloris went on to underline his hopes for the rest of the season, as Tottenham chase a top-four finish in the Premier League and a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League next year.

"I know there is a lot of speculation, but I just want to be focused about my job and my work," he said.

"I just want to try and help the team get the best results and hopefully get a place in the next Champions League."