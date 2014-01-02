Loanee Assaidi unsure where his future lies

The Morocco winger joined Stoke on a season-long loan from Liverpool in August after failing to break into the first team at Anfield.

Assaidi, 25, has made an impressive impact at the Britannia Stadium and scored his third league goal in the last six league games as Mark Hughes' side drew 1-1 with Everton on New Year's Day.

The former Heerenveen man is unsure whether he has a future on Merseyside and, for the time being, is relishing the opportunity to show what he is capable of at Stoke.

"I don't know what is going to happen with me," Assaidi said. "Sometimes (Liverpool manager) Brendan Rodgers texts me, but I don't know.

"I am very happy here, because Mark Hughes has made me better, giving me a lot of confidence and letting me do my job the way I want to.

"Everyone at the club seems to like me. We will see at the end of the year what happens."

Elaborating on the contact he has received from Rodgers, Assaidi added: "He texts me sometimes if I score, saying 'well done', 'keep going' and 'I am hearing good things about you'.

"But I love to play here for Stoke because they have given me a chance."