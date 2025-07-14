Quiz! Can you name every player to have made between 200 and 250 Premier League appearances?
Who are these players to have carved out very decent top-flight careers?
Another day, another FourFourTwo quiz - and be warned as this one may take a while.
Our latest quiz is all about a very particular subset of Premier League players - namely those that have made between 200 and 250 appearances in the competition.
Roughly speaking, that's about five or six full campaigns worth of appearances, so that rules out some of the competition's biggest hitters from over the years, plus those who either faded away quickly or moved onto pastures new before they became part of the Premier League furniture.
That still leaves room for plenty of big names, fan favourites and Premier League icons on our list and it's your job to name them all - a list which stands at nearly 200 players.
So turn on the out of office, put your phone on do not disturb and hanker down.
176 players to get, 20 minutes on the clock.
Remember to comment your scores below and share with your mates.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.