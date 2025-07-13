When are England playing next at Euro 2025 and who are they against?

England made the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win against Wales in Group D

Ella Toone of England celebrates after scoring their second goal as Rachel Rowe of Wales reacts during the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen on July 13, 2025 in St Gallen, Switzerland.
Ella Toone scored in the game against Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

England clinched a quarter-final spot at Euro 2025 by thrashing Wales 6-1.

A win was enough for the Lionesses because they had already made up the goal difference when they beat the Netherlands 4-0.

The three points for England and France beating the Netherlands in the other Group D match means Sarina Wiegman's side finished runners-up in the group.

England: When are they playing next?

Ella Toone of England celebrates with teammates Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp after scoring her team's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Netherlands at Stadion Letzigrund on July 09, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland.

England have had two solid performances at Euro 2025 so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing second in the group means that England will play Sweden in the quarter-finals.

That game will be played on Thursday with a kick-off time of 8pm BST.

Lionesses celebrate Jess Park's goal against Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last eight game will be a repeat of the semi-final from Euro 2022.

On that occasion England won 4-0 but Sweden will be looking for a different outcome and they have been impressive so far in the tournament.

They topped Group C with wins over Denmark, Poland and Germany.

Their victory against Germany was a statement as they thrashed them 4-1.

Leah Williamson celebrates

Leah Williamson has captained her side at Euro 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden have also won the tournament before, the inaugural competition in 1984.

They have not added another major tournament trophy to that one since and they will be eager to do so in 2025.

But England have grown into the tournament. Their opening 2-0 loss to France was disappointing but they then were too much for the Dutch and Wales.

The 4-0 win against the Netherlands was the biggest loss the Dutch have ever had at a women's major tournament.

There was also pressure to follow-up the impressive outing against Wales but they more than matched it with a 6-1 victory.

Sweden present a different challenge with the game set to be a mouthwatering one.

Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

