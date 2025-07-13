Euro 2025 quarter-finals: Which nations are through to the last eight?

Patri Guijarro has starred for Spain so far

Euro 2025 quarter-finals are all almost confirmed with six of the eight nations through to the knockout stage.

The only group not to know who is out and who will progress is Group D which is the defending champions England's group.

Group D play on Sunday to wrap up the last eight spots but who has them already? Here's all you need to know

Euro 2025 quarter-finals: Who has made it through?

Norway have secured their first Euros knockouts since 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Group A, Norway progressed as group winners after three wins but some shaky performances.

Their results mean they will play runner-up in Group B which was Italy.

Italy squeaked through in their group (Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up in Group A was hosts Switzerland, who make the quarter-finals for the first time.

That means they will play the Group B winners in Spain.

Spain are the favourites to win the entire tournament and so Switzerland will have to pull out a huge upset if they are to get to the semi-finals.

Group C have decided who have made the last eight but they are unaware of who their opponents will be.

Sweden are dark horses of this tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Group C winners were confirmed as Sweden after they beat Germany 4-1 in their final group game.

They will play the runner-up in Group D which will be revealed on Sunday after the teams have played in their final group matches.

The Group C runner-up was Germany and they will play the Group D winner.

All four teams in Group D are still able to progress with France currently topping the group.

England are currently second with the Netherlands and Wales trailing behind.

Euro 2025 quarter-finals: When are they being played?

16 July 2025

Norway vs Italy, 8pm, Stade de Geneve

17 July 2025

Sweden vs runner-up group D, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund

18 July 2025

Spain vs Switzerland, 8pm, Stadion Wankdorf

19 July 2025

Winner group D vs Germany, 8pm, St. Jakob-Park