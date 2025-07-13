Euro 2025 quarter-finals: Which nations are through to the last eight?

Euro 2025 quarter-finals are almost all confirmed but who has made it?

Patricia Guijarro of Spain celebrates scoring her team&#039;s second goal during the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 Group B match between Italy and Spain at Stadion Wankdorf on July 11, 2025 in Bern, Switzerland.
Patri Guijarro has starred for Spain so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2025 quarter-finals are all almost confirmed with six of the eight nations through to the knockout stage.

The only group not to know who is out and who will progress is Group D which is the defending champions England's group.

Group D play on Sunday to wrap up the last eight spots but who has them already? Here's all you need to know

Euro 2025 quarter-finals: Who has made it through?

Signe Gaupset of Norway celebrates with teammates Emilie Woldvik and Maren Mjelde after scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A match between Norway and Iceland at Arena Thun on July 10, 2025 in Thun, Switzerland.

Norway have secured their first Euros knockouts since 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Group A, Norway progressed as group winners after three wins but some shaky performances.

Their results mean they will play runner-up in Group B which was Italy.

Italy celebrate a goal against Spain

Italy squeaked through in their group (Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up in Group A was hosts Switzerland, who make the quarter-finals for the first time.

That means they will play the Group B winners in Spain.

Spain are the favourites to win the entire tournament and so Switzerland will have to pull out a huge upset if they are to get to the semi-finals.

Group C have decided who have made the last eight but they are unaware of who their opponents will be.

Swede celebrate a goal against Germany

Sweden are dark horses of this tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Group C winners were confirmed as Sweden after they beat Germany 4-1 in their final group game.

They will play the runner-up in Group D which will be revealed on Sunday after the teams have played in their final group matches.

The Group C runner-up was Germany and they will play the Group D winner.

All four teams in Group D are still able to progress with France currently topping the group.

England are currently second with the Netherlands and Wales trailing behind.

Euro 2025 quarter-finals: When are they being played?

16 July 2025

Norway vs Italy, 8pm, Stade de Geneve

17 July 2025

Sweden vs runner-up group D, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund

18 July 2025

Spain vs Switzerland, 8pm, Stadion Wankdorf

19 July 2025

Winner group D vs Germany, 8pm, St. Jakob-Park

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

