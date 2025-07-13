Euro 2025 quarter-finals: Which nations are through to the last eight?
Euro 2025 quarter-finals are almost all confirmed but who has made it?
Euro 2025 quarter-finals are all almost confirmed with six of the eight nations through to the knockout stage.
The only group not to know who is out and who will progress is Group D which is the defending champions England's group.
Group D play on Sunday to wrap up the last eight spots but who has them already? Here's all you need to know
Euro 2025 quarter-finals: Who has made it through?
In Group A, Norway progressed as group winners after three wins but some shaky performances.
Their results mean they will play runner-up in Group B which was Italy.
The runner-up in Group A was hosts Switzerland, who make the quarter-finals for the first time.
That means they will play the Group B winners in Spain.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Spain are the favourites to win the entire tournament and so Switzerland will have to pull out a huge upset if they are to get to the semi-finals.
Group C have decided who have made the last eight but they are unaware of who their opponents will be.
The Group C winners were confirmed as Sweden after they beat Germany 4-1 in their final group game.
They will play the runner-up in Group D which will be revealed on Sunday after the teams have played in their final group matches.
The Group C runner-up was Germany and they will play the Group D winner.
All four teams in Group D are still able to progress with France currently topping the group.
England are currently second with the Netherlands and Wales trailing behind.
Euro 2025 quarter-finals: When are they being played?
16 July 2025
Norway vs Italy, 8pm, Stade de Geneve
17 July 2025
Sweden vs runner-up group D, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund
18 July 2025
Spain vs Switzerland, 8pm, Stadion Wankdorf
19 July 2025
Winner group D vs Germany, 8pm, St. Jakob-Park
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.