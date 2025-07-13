Mary Earps makes trip to Switzerland for England vs Wales to help boost quarter-final chances

Mary Earps is in the stadium

Mary Earps is in the stands for England's crunch Pool D match against rivals Wales at Euro 2025.

Earps retired five weeks before the major tournament but was expected to be a part of the squad had she not done so.

Hannah Hampton is England's number one for the tournament with it her first major tournament as first choice keeper.

Mary Earps: Why is she in Switzerland?

Mary Earps won Euro 2022 with England (Image credit: Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

Earps is at the England game to show support to her former teammates with whom she won Euro 2022.

The team reacted positively to Earps' retirement and have all publicly supported her since her announcement.

Mary Earps was in goal for two major tournaments (Image credit: Nick Potts)

Earps won 53 England caps during her career and was between the sticks for two major tourmaments.

The first was Euro 2022 and the second was England's run to the 2023 World Cup final.

She also won BBC's 2023 Sports Personality of the Year for her efforts at the World Cup.

The star was expected to be a part of Euro 2025 but in a bench role.

Mary Earps has turned her hand to punditry (Image credit: Getty Images)

When she announced her international retirement, she wrote: "I'm so proud of everything we have achieved and I will cherish our memories forever.

"To the most devoted and incredible England fans, I could never have imagined how much love and support I'd feel from you all.You have helped me achieve my wildest dreams and given me energy when I thought I was down and out."

While Earps has dabbled in punditry since her international retirement, she is also focused at club level.

The former Manchester United keeper now plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

She signed for the Parisians in 2024 and was a consistent starter for the club.