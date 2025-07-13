Mary Earps makes trip to Switzerland for England vs Wales to help boost quarter-final chances
Mary Earps is at the stadium for the crucial Group D match
Mary Earps is in the stands for England's crunch Pool D match against rivals Wales at Euro 2025.
Earps retired five weeks before the major tournament but was expected to be a part of the squad had she not done so.
Hannah Hampton is England's number one for the tournament with it her first major tournament as first choice keeper.
Mary Earps: Why is she in Switzerland?
Earps is at the England game to show support to her former teammates with whom she won Euro 2022.
The team reacted positively to Earps' retirement and have all publicly supported her since her announcement.
Earps won 53 England caps during her career and was between the sticks for two major tourmaments.
The first was Euro 2022 and the second was England's run to the 2023 World Cup final.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
She also won BBC's 2023 Sports Personality of the Year for her efforts at the World Cup.
The star was expected to be a part of Euro 2025 but in a bench role.
When she announced her international retirement, she wrote: "I'm so proud of everything we have achieved and I will cherish our memories forever.
"To the most devoted and incredible England fans, I could never have imagined how much love and support I'd feel from you all.You have helped me achieve my wildest dreams and given me energy when I thought I was down and out."
While Earps has dabbled in punditry since her international retirement, she is also focused at club level.
The former Manchester United keeper now plays for Paris Saint-Germain.
She signed for the Parisians in 2024 and was a consistent starter for the club.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.