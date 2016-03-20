Loftus-Cheek hopes to have caught Hiddink's eye

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is hopeful that he caught the eye of manager Guus Hiddink in his substitute appearance for Chelsea against West Ham on Saturday.

The midfielder, 20, came on for the final six minutes and won the controversial penalty from Michail Antonio, which allowed Cesc Fabregas to score an 89th-minute equaliser from the spot.

That gave Chelsea a 2-2 draw after an earlier strike from Fabregas in between goals from Manuel Lanzini and Andy Carroll for West Ham.

Chelsea are still unbeaten in the Premier League under Hiddink and Loftus-Cheek – who has only started once in the top-flight this season – hopes to have impressed him as he bids to become a bigger part of the first-team picture.

"He [Hiddink] said to go and try and impact the game, do your best and get forward," Loftus-Cheek told the club's official website.

"I tried that and hopefully I have satisfied the manager. We obviously wanted the win but we got the draw and did well to fight, stick at it and dig in.

"We knew it was going to be competitive coming into the game, it was a derby with tackles flying in - really tough and physical. I think we matched that and were unlucky not to get the win."

Loftus-Cheek's brief appearance from the substitutes' bench saw him take up Oscar's attacking midfield position, having previously been deployed in a more defensive role.

The England Under-21 international enjoyed the chance to influence the game going forward and is in no rush to nail down a specific role.

Loftus-Cheek added: "Coming on to a game where we are losing, playing further up the pitch is ideal so I can try to impact the game and create a goal or score a goal.

"I don't mind where I play at the moment. In time I will find my best suited position, so I'm not worried about that."