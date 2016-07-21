Long delight at new Southampton contract

Shane Long has committed his future to Premier League side Southampton by signing a new four-year contract.

Long, who switched from Hull City two years ago, prolongs his stay at St Mary's to 2020 with the club announcing the deal on their official website.

The Republic of Ireland striker has scored 21 goals during his two seasons at Southampton and stated that the "family feel" of the club was behind his decision to pen fresh terms.

"I'm delighted," Long told the club's official website. "I'm excited to be part of what could be a big future in the next four years for this club.

"I love it here, the set-up, the training ground, the lads as well - everyone around the club. It's a real family feel, and I feel like I'm a big part of that and I feel like I'm playing my best football here as well.

"I've enjoyed every minute down here. I'm happy, my family are happy and it's a good place to be."

Long will be working under a new Southampton manager after former Lyon and Nice coach Claude Puel replaced Ronald Koeman, who has taken over at Everton.