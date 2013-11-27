Long focusing on goals rather than future

The Republic of Ireland international saw a transfer deadline day move to Hull City fall through and struggled to make an impact on Steve Clarke's XI due to a knee injury.

He has since forced his way back into the side though, scoring three goals in his past two outings including a brace in Monday's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Long's contract expires at the end of the season, but he has no concerns over his future at present, and is purely focused on footballing issues.

"I'm just concentrating on football and training hard, trying to keep my place in the team," he told TheBirmingham Mail. "I try to keep out of it. There are enough things to worry about on the pitch without worrying about things off it.

"I am settled in Birmingham as well so I'm enjoying my time at West Brom and hopefully the rest will take care of itself.

"There are no developments yet but there is plenty of time left on my contract and I'm sure the club will think about what's best for them and me and we'll see what happens."

Long is keen to repay West Brom coach Clarke for the faith shown in him during his injury woes, and hailed the Scot for boosting his confidence.

"The manager has always been good to me," the striker added. "He reassured me I was always a big part of his plans which gave me confidence going into Chelsea.

"And I feel like I've done well in the two games since then and the two games with Ireland.

"Confidence goes a long way when you're a striker and I'm enjoying my football."