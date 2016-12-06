Lopes doubtful for Sevilla clash due to lack of sleep

Anthony Lopes has had trouble sleeping after being struck by a firecracker in Saturday's Ligue 1 game with Metz, Lyon boss Bruno Genesio has revealed.

The goalkeeper was hit by a number of pyrotechnics thrown from the stands after 31 minutes of the contest at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, while another exploded close to his head.

The match was subsequently abandoned after a 45-minute delay with Lyon refusing to restart the contest, while Lopes was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with "sound trauma".

He did not damage his eardrums but since the incident has struggled to sleep, leaving him doubtful for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sevilla.

"We'll have to see how Anthony reacts to training and what sort of night he has," Genesio told a media conference when asked about his goalkeeper's availability.

"He's had real trouble sleeping since Saturday and sleep is a key element to recovery.

"We'll get an update from him tomorrow [Wednesday] morning."