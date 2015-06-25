Lopez growing in confidence at Milan

Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez thinks he has evolved into a better player since joining the San Siro club last August.

The once-capped Spain international arrived from Real Madrid and made 28 Serie A appearances last season, as Milan limped to a 10th-placed finish.

Despite a disappointing campaign for the club as a whole, Lopez insists he has enjoyed his time in Italy.

"Milan is a great club and the city respects the players' privacy," he said. "It is important for me to lead a normal life away from the pitch.

"The Rossoneri fans allow me to do so even though I have no problem signing autographs and posing for photos.

"This allows me to get on with my work and I feel better like that.

"Every year I feel better from a physical point of view.

"In my role I count much on experience and mental strength - two qualities that accumulate over time, match after match."