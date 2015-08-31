Lovren determined to make amends after nightmare showing

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has vowed to bounce back and prove his critics wrong following his error-riddled performance against West Ham.

Lovren struggled to contain West Ham's attack during Saturday's shock 3-0 home Premier League loss, at fault for the visitors' second goal late in the first half after he was dispossessed by Mark Noble.

The Croatia international centre-back failed to justify his hefty price tag last season but - Saturday aside - he has made a bright start this term, preferred ahead of Mamadou Sakho as Martin Skrtel's defensive partner.

And he is determined to make amends once the league resumes after the international break.

"The game is finished and I have forgotten about it already. What can I do?" Lovren said.

"The first minute after the second goal I wanted to go under the table, but in these moments you need to keep your head up. I tried everything but it was a bad decision. Mistakes happen.

"Things like that happen but I don't think it will shake myself and the team. I am the first one disappointed with myself but now we have to go away with the national teams and in two weeks we have Manchester United.

"We need to now keep our heads up in the tough moments but you see other clubs losing at home and we wish we could have taken 10 points from the four games but we didn't.

"We need to forget this and I know we will be better. We need to do it because of us and the fans. We didn't deserve this."