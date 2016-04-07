Lovren praises Liverpool's Dortmund showing
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and goalscorer Divock Origi took plenty of positives from the 1-1 Europa League draw at Borussia Dortmund.
Dejan Lovren hailed Liverpool's defensive discipline as the Premier League side held out for a deserved 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.
Divock Origi gave Jurgen Klopp's men a 36th-minute lead on their boss' return to Signal Iduna Park and the Belgium international spurned a glorious chance to make it two on the stroke of half-time.
Dortmund captain Mats Hummels made them pay for such wastefulness by heading a 48th-minute equaliser but the tournament favourites were unable to press effectively for a winner as Liverpool stifled the creativity that put Tottenham to the sword in the previous round.
Speaking to BT Sport, Lovren said: "To be honest we knew it would be a tough game. They were keeping the ball really well.
"We had also a couple of chances, Divock in the first half, to kill them.
"But it's a good result, 1-1 away and we have to do even better at Anfield. Definitely I am satisfied.
"It was a great job from everyone today. We had great discipline in defence from all 11 players.
"It was noisy, we couldn't hear each other, but it was a great defensive performance for us."
Origi was preferred to Daniel Sturridge up front for Liverpool and the Belgium international is hopeful his away goal has laid the foundations for a memorable triumph in next week's return at Anfield.
"I think today was a big game and, of course, in a big club you have responsibility," he told BT Sport.
"I had support from the whole club and I just tried to focus on the game. I was happy for the fans to score and I think we did well.
"We knew we were capable but we had to show it on the pitch. It could have been better but it's positive for the next game."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.