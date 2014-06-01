Low frustrated by lacklustre Germany

Low named a strong side for the clash at Borussia Park but saw Cameroon take the lead through Samuel Eto'o shortly after the hour mark.

Thomas Muller and Andre Schurrle swiftly responded to put Germany in front, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fired an equaliser late on to leave Low and his men with work to do ahead of a meeting with Armenia on Friday - their final friendly before the FIFA World Cup.

Low felt his side lacked a spark and were let down by poor passing - something they will look to address ahead of a Group G opener against Portugal on June 16.

"With us, one has noticed that the freshness is missing," he said.

"Our passing game was not good and we made many, many mistakes. If we had taken the lead, it would have helped the team.

"It pervades through the last few years that we need many opportunities (to score)."

Mesut Ozil was among those to start as Low recalled a number of his star names after fielding a youthful team against Poland last month.

The Arsenal midfielder had a quiet game, but Low believes Germany fans must be patient.

"Mesut Ozil has not had his best day," he stated.

"He needs two more weeks, then we'll see a strong Mesut at the World Cup."