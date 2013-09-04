Low: Real selling Ozil "incomprehensible"

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners on Monday for a club record fee of £42.4 million, having fallen out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ozi is the top assist maker in La Liga over the last two seasons, setting up more goals than Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

And the sale has saddened several of Real's playing squad, with defenders Alvaro Arbeloa and Sergio Ramos expressing their disappointment.

2011-13 LA LIGA ASSISTS

German national boss Low, speaking ahead of his country's World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Faroe Islands, admitted his surprise at the playmaker's move from Madrid to Emirates Stadium.

"Many Real players like Sami Khedira or Cristiano Ronaldo are sad about the transfer. For me, it's incomprehensible that Real would sell one of their top scorers," he said.

Ozil admitted a lack of confidence in him from coach Carlo Ancelotti was influential in his exit from the Spanish capital.

Low believes that, in Arsenal and their manager Arsene Wenger, Ozil's talent will be appreciated once more.

"Mesut is a sensitive player and he needs the faith from the club and the coach."

"It seems that was not longer 100% there at Real whereas Arsenal and their coach Arsene Wenger pulled out all the stops to get him. He has a top coach there and, with Lukas Podolski and Per Mertesacker, he has two German colleagues."