Lowe: Glory can make finals despite winless run

Glory's 2-0 loss to Western Sydney Wanderers at nib Stadium on Saturday night was the club's third defeat in a row and sixth straight match without a victory.

Ninth-placed Glory are now seven points adrift of the top six and will likely need to win all remaining seven matches to have any hopes of playing in the finals.

That run includes away matches against league leaders Brisbane Roar, the second-placed Wanderers and the resurgent Wellington Phoenix.

But while it is still mathematically possible for Glory to qualify, Lowe will keep talking up his team's chances despite their poor form.

"There's plenty of games left and there's plenty of points to play for," Lowe said.

"We've got a good environment and there's a good vibe about the place, but the unfortunate thing is we're not winning games – which means everything – and we need to do that quickly."

Lowe rued his team's failure to "turn up" in the first half, something that has been an unwanted trend for the club since he took the coaching reins in December.

He also admitted some players, including new recruits Rostyn Griffiths, Nebojsa Marinkovic and Darvydas Sernas, were underdone and that was not helping the team's cause.

"You've got to manipulate what you've got, we can't moan about it," Lowe said.

"This is the situation I came into and this is the condition of the players. Ultimately we've got to use our environment and our conditions and get where we want to go."

Glory's struggles were perhaps best illustrated by a horrible defensive blunder from marquee defender William Gallas.

The former French international had a massive air swing as he attempted to clear the ball and could only watch in horror as Tomi Juric swooped and scored Western Sydney's second goal.

"That's football, he's probably done it on bigger arenas and in bigger games," Lowe said.

Glory captain Jacob Burns provided some spark for the home side after coming on in the second half, but Lowe refused to guarantee the former Socceroo a starting spot for the next weekend's clash with Brisbane Roar.

"We've got 23 players in the squad so everybody is 'game on' to get into the team," Lowe said.

"That's the way it works when you're not winning. It's who steps up and takes the mantle."