Lucas Moura accepts Blanc promptings

Lucas Moura agrees with coach Laurent Blanc’s assessment that he must do more to prove his worth to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ahead of last weekend's Ligue 1 trip to Nantes, Blanc praised Lucas' ability but urged him to "do more because he has a lot of talent".

Lucas started the match but was substituted 25 minutes from time having made little impact on a 4-1 comeback victory. He has not found the net since scoring the only goal in PSG's opening-day victory at Lille

The 23-year-old has earned a recall to the Brazilian national team this season and believes his selfless work on the field might be hindering him at club level, while pointing out he is not a natural goalscorer in the mould of team-mates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

"I agree with him," Lucas said of Blanc’s words. "I work hard to improve this. Sometimes I paid the price, because I always think of the team first, and only then myself.

"I always help defence and sometimes I do not have time to go into the penalty area and score

"I'm not a goalscorer. I know I will become more effective. The most important is that I always try to improve and I have a good mentality

"Ibra and Cavani are almost perfect on the pitch. They are always in scoring positions. These really are goalscorers.

Cavani, it is natural for him. I think he knows where the ball will go. Maybe, with more experience, I can improve this aspect of my game."

PSG resume their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and Lucas believes he is with a club where he can win Europe's top prize – and have a decisive impact in doing so.

He added: "I love playing here. I want to write my story here. I feel that I can win the Champions League with PSG. I do what I love, playing football in the most beautiful city in the world."