Lucas praises PSG response to stuttering start

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura was thrilled with their response to a difficult start as they saw off Basel 3-0 in the Champions League.

Basel hit the woodwork three times in the Group A clash at the Parc des Princes - twice doing so in the first half - and they were punished for not taking their chances as PSG emerged victorious by an ultimately comfortable margin.

Angel Di Maria opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 40th minute, with Lucas doubling the lead just after the hour mark.

Edinson Cavani added a penalty late on as PSG claimed a win that means they can now qualify with victory in the reverse fixture in Switzerland, providing Arsenal avoid defeat against Ludogorets.

"It was a very difficult game for us, particularly at the start, but then we managed to get control of the game and our second half was much better," Lucas told SFR.

"I'm very happy for the team. Champions League games are difficult and you've got to score, and we took the chances that we had.

"I took advantage of a defensive error, but you've always got to be ready to do that."