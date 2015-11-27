Lucas: PSG sent security guards to players' homes

Lucas Moura revealed Paris Saint-Germain placed security personnel at the homes of the players following the terrorist attacks on November 13.

Paris was the scene of a series of atrocities that resulted in the deaths of 130 people, with the Stade de France one of the venues targeted during France's friendly with Germany.

PSG will play their first home match since the attacks against Troyes on Saturday and the Brazilian has revealed details of the additional security provided by the club in the aftermath.

"They increased the safety at our homes - the club put security guards at the doors of the players' homes," Lucas told SporTV.

"But we have other measures. When we get to the stadium, we will not walk in front of the fans, as we always do.

"We are going to go straight down to the car park."

PSG have confirmed the security perimeter around the Parc des Princes has been expanded, with spectators - none of which will be in support of the visiting side due to a ban on away fans in France until mid-December - warned that no bags will be allowed into the venue.