Lucas wants to stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura said he has "never thought" about leaving the French club.

The Brazilian has attracted interest from several big clubs, with some reports suggesting he is set to make a move to the Premier League.

Lucas was purchased by PSG for €40million and arrived at the club in January 2013, and he has scored 19 goals in over 130 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

He has helped the club to three straight league titles, just as many Trophee des Champions, two Coupe de la Ligues, and one Coupe de France.

The 23-year-old said he is flattered by the interest from other clubs but claimed he cannot see himself leaving the Parc des Princes any time soon.

"I am pleased with the interest of big clubs in me - if it is true it shows that they are watching me and happy with my football," Brazil international Lucas told SporTV.

"But my head is focused on PSG, I never thought of leaving here and I want to achieve my goals here."

However, Lucas did say a move to the Premier League could be a possibility if he was no longer enjoying life in Paris.

"In football, you don't even know about tomorrow," he said. "The Premier League is the strongest league and if tomorrow or later an opportunity comes and I'm not happy here, of course I'll have a think about it."