Lucescu: Shakhtar had "no hope" against PSG

Following the 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk manager Mircea Lucescu says that his side had "no hope to win" against the Ligue 1 giants.

Having fallen two behind at half time courtesy of efforts from Serge Aurier and David Luiz, Darijo Srna's late own goal rounded off a poor night in Lviv for Lucescu's men, who remain winless at the bottom of Group A.

But the Romanian insists he is far from disappointed by his side's display, believing that Shakhtar left a good impression despite the defeat, and has backed PSG to go far in the competition.

"I had no hope to win. They have players with such experience," he said. "But we left an impression.

"After their first goal we balanced the game, and the second and third was just bad luck.

"I think the image we leave is still positive. PSG and Real are two extremely strong teams. There can be no comparison between us and them.

"PSG will go easy until the semi-finals, I have no doubt about that. They have a team of superstars."