Luis cools talk of Atletico Madrid return

The Brazil international arrived at Stamford Bridge in the close-season but has often played second fiddle to fellow full-back Cesar Azpilicueta in his maiden Premier League campaign.

Reports have suggested Diego Simeone could look to bring the 29-year-old back to La Liga to strengthen his defence, with Filipe Luis having won plenty of silverware during his four-year spell at Atleti.

However, Filipe Luis told Marca: "I'm just focused on Chelsea, on working hard and giving my best in order to end the season with another important and beautiful trophy.

"Of course, everything can change in football, but I'm happy and have a three-year contract at Chelsea that I'd like to see out.

"I've had some of the best years of my career at Atletico and remember the supporters, my teammates and the coaching staff fondly.

"I'm really fond of El Cholo [Simeone], he's a coach that taught me so much."