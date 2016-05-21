Luis Enrique braced for 'one of the greatest games'

Luis Enrique described the Copa del Rey final as "one of the greatest games" in football as Barcelona go in search of another title at the Vicente Calderon.

The Catalan club have won the competition a record 27 times and will defend their crown against Sevilla on Sunday, with both clubs riding high after recent triumphs.

Barca won La Liga with a 3-0 final-day victory over Granada earlier this month, while Unai Emery's men claimed a remarkable third consecutive Europa League title on Wednesday, beating Liverpool 3-1.

Each side won their home league meeting this season, with Barca having secured a thrilling 5-4 Super Cup victory in August, and coach Luis Enrique – who has a fully-fit squad to choose from – is relishing another opportunity to win further silverware.

"We're very excited about the chance to win another title," he said. "The team's feeling good. The players are already focused. They want to finish of the season with titles, like any other season.

"This is one of the greatest games because everything is all-or-nothing in a very important tournament and you go to a stadium packed with fans of both teams.

"There's something very special. It is one of the best games a professional can ever play in. We're used to playing in finals like this. We never get tired of playing in games like this.

"We deserve to be in the final. Let's see if we deserve to win the final."

The build up to the match has seen controversy over the presence of Catalan flags in the ground, which were initially banned, but will now be permitted.

Luis Enrique appeared more than a little bemused by the saga, adding: "There's nothing that surprises me in this country. I think logic won through in the end.

"You have to allow freedom of expression and different people's points of view. I don't like mixing politics with football."