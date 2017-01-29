Luis Enrique calls for goal-line help after Barca draw

Luis Enrique has called for officials to be given assistance with goal-line decisions after Jordi Alba saw an effort not given in Barcelona's 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

Shortly after Barca had fallen behind to Alex Alegria's opener, referee Jose Hernandez Hernandez failed to spot Alba turn the ball clearly over the line.

The visitors did equalise late on through Luis Suarez, but Luis Enrique wants to see referees helped when it comes to these decisions, with LaLiga yet to incorporate goal-line technology.

"I saw a picture [of the shot], but the referees need help," the Barca coach said. "Maybe through technological material, [they need help] in cases that both benefit us and harm us."

Luis Enrique was, though, happy to emerge with a point from a LaLiga game where he acknowledged Barca's poor performance.

"In the first half, we did not suffer in the final third, but did not create much danger," he added. "We were not precise.

"In the second half, they pushed up and we could not get the passing right. They had a very good half an hour, where they were superior to us.

"I leave with the feeling that we won a point."