Luis Enrique calls for signings at Barcelona

The former Barca midfielder was appointed as Gerardo Martino's successor on Monday, following a poor season by the club's exalted standards.

Atletico Madrid put paid to their La Liga and UEFA Champions League ambitions while they lost out to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final - leading to Martino's exit at the end of the campaign.

Enrique believes new signings must be made to strengthen the team and warned there could be plenty of changes at the Camp Nou.

"The players need to understand that if you’re not at the required level there can be changes. There is a transfer market and you have to manage a lot of things," he said.

"The club is well aware of the need to strengthen all parts of the team, it's in everyone's interests."

While the 44-year-old stated his intention to make alterations to his squad, he also sought to rule out any question of a "hardline approach".

"The players are people too. I admire them as a season ticket holder and a fan and I will help them. My job is to get them thinking as a team, not as individuals," the former Celta Vigo boss continued.

"They don't need a hardline approach: they need fluid communication and to work hand in hand, although I'm very demanding. What's most important is for the players to enjoy the training sessions and what they do, because it's a career that's over very quickly.

"Some players have more influence than others, but they all have a role to play and it is up to me to manage the group."

Enrique spent time at both Barca and Real Madrid as a player before taking up coaching positions with Barcelona B, Roma and Celta.