Luis Enrique challenges Berlin-bound Barca to seal treble

Luis Enrique labelled it "mission accomplished" for Barcelona after they reached the UEFA Champions League final before challenging his side to go on and win the treble.

Barca were beaten 3-2 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, but a 3-0 semi-final victory in the first leg at Camp Nou last week ensured they progressed 5-3 on aggregate.

The in-form Neymar struck twice in the first half after Medhi Benatia had raised hopes of an astonishing fightback for the Bundesliga champions by heading home an early Xabi Alonso corner.

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller gave Bayern victory on the night, but it was too little, too late as former Barca coach Pep Guardiola was denied a place in the final against either Real Madrid or Juventus in Berlin on June 5.

Luis Enrique's men only need one win to seal the Liga title from their remaining two games, before turning their attentions to facing Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final and attempting to be crowned European champions.

And the Barca coach is determined to win all three trophies in what would be a remarkable first season in charge.

He said: "Mission accomplished. Our next objective is to be European champions

"We're very content. Now we need to win the final.

"We're one win away from winning each of the three competitions. This is our mission.

"I'm happy with the performance of the players. They should be congratulated

"It's a nice moment but we still have to seal the deal.

"Which team do I want to face in the final? Whichever deserves it."