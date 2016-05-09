Luis Enrique defends 'reference point' Guardiola

Luis Enrique has defended Pep Guardiola, describing the Bayern Munich head coach as a reference point for those who love attacking football.

The Barcelona boss was asked about the criticism his predecessor has received after Bayern lost out in the Champions League semi-finals for the third consecutive season, this time against Atletico Madrid.

Luis Enrique does not think Guardiola's failure to go all the way with the German champions in Europe affects his standing in the game ahead of his move to Manchester City.

"I have always been a fan of Pep and I couldn't care less about whether he wins the Champions League or not," he said after Barca's 5-0 win over rivals Espanyol.

"I admire him for what he accomplished as a player and as a coach, he is a reference point for those who love an attacking-minded style of football and he's also a friend of mine.

"The important thing here is what he brings to the table, I don't think there's a single football fan who despises Guardiola, and if there is one, let him stew."

Barcelona will win La Liga if they defeat Granada this weekend, while Bayern have already sealed the Bundesliga crown.