Luis Enrique expecting strong Granada defence

Barca dropped their first league points of the campaign on Wednesday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Malaga, a game in which the Catalan club failed to register a shot on target.

Valencia then won on Thursday to knock Barca off top spot in La Liga but Luis Enrique is hopeful his side can bounce back by finding a way through a Granada defence that he anticipates to be as strong as Malaga's.

"I expect them to be the same Granada we've seen in the last few league games," Luis Enrique said.

"I'm sure they will be strong in defence, they've got very good defenders, they play well as a team. I think they are going to cause us a lot of difficulties.

"I analyse our performances after every game and if another team causes difficulties for us and we're not able to get around those then of course we need to find solutions.

"It's not quite as simple as just pressing a button and saying 'do this' automatically. We're looking at solutions and let's see if we're able to translate those ideas into results on the pitch."

Barca, Valencia and Sevilla are level on points at the top having claimed 13 apiece from the first five league game.

And, although the table means little at this early stage of the season, Luis Enrique is pleased to see new teams seemingly ready to challenge the dominance of Barca and Real Madrid, with Atletico Madrid having claimed the title last season.

"Until last season the league was just about Real and Barca," he added.

"Last year Atletico won it playing good football, and this year it's even more competitive. I like that."