Luis Enrique hails Barcelona 'soldiers' after treble success

Having seen Barcelona seal a famous treble in his first season at the helm, Luis Enrique lavished praise on his squad and their incessant will to win.

Goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar were enough to hold off a Juventus side given hope by Alvaro Morata's equaliser during Saturday's 3-1 win at the Olympiastadion.

It sees former playing great Luis Enrique match Pep Guardiola's treble efforts in his first season but the Barca boss was keen to shift the limelight to his players.

"We are very happy. I've got a unique group of players. They're winners, soldiers and they enjoy what they do and they make us all enjoy it," he explained.

"This is match number 60 of the season, with 50 wins. It has been a difficult year and I'm very thankful to the people who believed in me.

"I never thought we would win the treble, but one always tries to do their job the best that they can.

"These players have shown that they do not get tired of winning."