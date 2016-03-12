Luis Enrique hails 'unique' Barcelona after Getafe thrashing

Luis Enrique described Barcelona's attacking form as "unique" after their 6-0 thrashing of Getafe on Saturday.

Lionel Messi missed another penalty for the home side - his fourth failure from the spot this season - but produced an otherwise sparkling display as he scored once and set up another three at Camp Nou.

Barca's win came despite Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Dani Alves all sitting out ahead of the Champions League clash with Arsenal next week, and their coach was delighted to see them deliver such a ruthless display in spite of the changes.

"It's a unique team, different to the rest. There are times when it seems that there is nothing the opposition can do," he said.

"It's a great pleasure to be in this situation. Everyone is taking advantage of their minutes and offering things.

"When we're as accurate as this, it's very difficult for the opposition. We're in a very sweet moment and we have a lot of confidence."

Munir El Haddadi scored to cap a fine display in the role usually filled by Suarez, and Luis Enrique was left bemused by continued questions over his decision to hand the youngster the start.

"It's curious being coach of Barca. When you change, it's 'why did you change'. When you don't, it's 'why don't they play'," he said.

When pressed on Suarez's fitness, he continued: "It's funny being coach. Today he didn't play because he's played 850,000 games, 850,00 minutes and I've decided that the best thing for Luis is not to play.

"Munir had a great game, with his goal, his defensive work. Everyone in the middle was amazing, and out wide, too.

"As a coach, this is an ideal situation, and they're all eager to be involved."

Luis Enrique also called on Vicente del Bosque to hand a Spain call-up to Sergi Roberto, adding: "If I were the coach I would call up Sergi Roberto. I'm happy with him in every position."